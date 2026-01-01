blockly > ContextMenu > callbackFactory
ContextMenu.callbackFactory() function
Create a callback function that creates and configures a block, then places the new block next to the original and returns it.
Signature:
export declare function callbackFactory(block: Block, state: Element | serializationBlocks.State): () => BlockSvg;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
block
Original block.
state
Element | serializationBlocks.State
XML or JSON object representation of the new block.
Returns:
() => BlockSvg
Function that creates a block.