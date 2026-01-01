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blockly > ContextMenu > callbackFactory

ContextMenu.callbackFactory() function

Create a callback function that creates and configures a block, then places the new block next to the original and returns it.

Signature:

export declare function callbackFactory(block: Block, state: Element | serializationBlocks.State): () => BlockSvg;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

block

Block

Original block.

state

Element | serializationBlocks.State

XML or JSON object representation of the new block.

Returns:

() => BlockSvg

Function that creates a block.