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blockly > ContextMenu > show

ContextMenu.show() function

Construct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.

Signature:

export declare function show(menuOpenEvent: Event, options: (ContextMenuOption | LegacyContextMenuOption)[], rtl: boolean, workspace?: WorkspaceSvg, location?: Coordinate): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

menuOpenEvent

Event

Event that caused the menu to open.

options

(ContextMenuOption | LegacyContextMenuOption)[]

Array of menu options.

rtl

boolean

True if RTL, false if LTR.

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

(Optional) The workspace associated with the context menu, if any.

location

Coordinate

(Optional) The screen coordinates at which to show the menu.

Returns:

void