blockly > ContextMenu > show
ContextMenu.show() function
Construct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.
Signature:
export declare function show(menuOpenEvent: Event, options: (ContextMenuOption | LegacyContextMenuOption)[], rtl: boolean, workspace?: WorkspaceSvg, location?: Coordinate): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
menuOpenEvent
Event
Event that caused the menu to open.
options
(ContextMenuOption | LegacyContextMenuOption)[]
Array of menu options.
rtl
boolean
True if RTL, false if LTR.
workspace
(Optional) The workspace associated with the context menu, if any.
location
(Optional) The screen coordinates at which to show the menu.
Returns:
void