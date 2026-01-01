ContextMenu namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Create a callback function that creates and configures a block, then places the new block next to the original and returns it.
Dispose of the menu.
Gets the block the context menu is currently attached to. It is not recommended that you use this function; instead, use the scope object passed to the context menu callback.
Returns the contextual menu if it is currently being shown.
Hide the context menu.
Sets the block the context menu is currently attached to.
Construct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.