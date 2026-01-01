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blockly > ContextMenuItems

ContextMenuItems namespace

Functions

Function

Description

registerCleanup()

Option to clean up blocks.

registerCollapse()

Option to collapse all blocks.

registerCollapseExpandBlock()

Option to collapse or expand a block.

registerComment()

Option to add or remove block-level comment.

registerCommentCreate()

Registers an option for adding a workspace comment to the workspace.

registerCommentDelete()

Registers an option for deleting a workspace comment.

registerCommentDuplicate()

Registers an option for duplicating a workspace comment.

registerCommentOptions()

Registers all workspace comment related menu items.

registerDelete()

Option to delete a block.

registerDeleteAll()

Option to delete all blocks.

registerDisable()

Option to disable or enable a block.

registerDuplicate()

Option to duplicate a block.

registerExpand()

Option to expand all blocks.

registerHelp()

Option to open help for a block.

registerInline()

Option to inline variables.

registerRedo()

Option to redo previous action.

registerUndo()

Option to undo previous action.