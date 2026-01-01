ContextMenuItems namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Option to clean up blocks.
Option to collapse all blocks.
Option to collapse or expand a block.
Option to add or remove block-level comment.
Registers an option for adding a workspace comment to the workspace.
Registers an option for deleting a workspace comment.
Registers an option for duplicating a workspace comment.
Registers all workspace comment related menu items.
Option to delete a block.
Option to delete all blocks.
Option to disable or enable a block.
Option to duplicate a block.
Option to expand all blocks.
Option to open help for a block.
Option to inline variables.
Option to redo previous action.
Option to undo previous action.