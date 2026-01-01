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blockly > ContextMenuRegistry > getContextMenuOptions

ContextMenuRegistry.getContextMenuOptions() method

Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.

Signature:

getContextMenuOptions(scope: Scope, menuOpenEvent: Event): ContextMenuOption[];

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

scope

Scope

Current scope of context menu (i.e., the exact workspace or block being clicked on).

menuOpenEvent

Event

Event that caused the menu to open.

Returns:

ContextMenuOption[]

the list of ContextMenuOptions