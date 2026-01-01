blockly > ContextMenuRegistry > getContextMenuOptions
ContextMenuRegistry.getContextMenuOptions() method
Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.
Signature:
getContextMenuOptions(scope: Scope, menuOpenEvent: Event): ContextMenuOption[];
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
scope
Scope
Current scope of context menu (i.e., the exact workspace or block being clicked on).
menuOpenEvent
Event
Event that caused the menu to open.
Returns:
ContextMenuOption[]
the list of ContextMenuOptions