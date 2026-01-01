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blockly > ContextMenuRegistry > getContextMenuOptions

Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.

Signature:

getContextMenuOptions ( scope : Scope , menuOpenEvent : Event ) : ContextMenuOption [ ] ;



Parameter Type Description scope Scope Current scope of context menu (i.e., the exact workspace or block being clicked on). menuOpenEvent Event Event that caused the menu to open.

Returns:

ContextMenuOption[]

the list of ContextMenuOptions