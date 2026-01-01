ContextMenuRegistry class
Class for the registry of context menu items. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ContextMenuRegistry.registry.
Signature:
export declare class ContextMenuRegistry
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Resets the existing singleton instance of ContextMenuRegistry.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.
Registers a RegistryItem.
Clear and recreate the registry.
Unregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID.