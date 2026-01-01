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blockly > ContextMenuRegistry

ContextMenuRegistry class

Class for the registry of context menu items. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ContextMenuRegistry.registry.

Signature:

export declare class ContextMenuRegistry

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)()

Resets the existing singleton instance of ContextMenuRegistry.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

registry

static

ContextMenuRegistry

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getContextMenuOptions(scope, menuOpenEvent)

Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.

getItem(id)

register(item)

Registers a RegistryItem.

reset()

Clear and recreate the registry.

unregister(id)

Unregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID.