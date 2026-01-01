blockly > ContextMenuRegistry > ActionRegistryItem
ContextMenuRegistry.ActionRegistryItem interface
A representation of a normal, clickable menu item in the registry.
Signature:
interface ActionRegistryItem extends CoreRegistryItem
Extends: CoreRegistryItem
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) Identifier used to associate this context menu item with a keyboard shortcut which will be displayed in the menu as a hint. Should correspond to the name under which a keyboard shortcut that performs the same action as this menu item is registered.
(scope: Scope, menuOpenEvent: Event, menuSelectEvent: Event, location: Coordinate) => void
((p1: Scope) => string | HTMLElement) | string | HTMLElement
(p1: Scope, menuOpenEvent: Event) => string
never
(Optional)