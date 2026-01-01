ContextMenuRegistry namespace
Signature:
export declare namespace ContextMenuRegistry
Enumerations
Enumeration
Description
Where this menu item should be rendered. If the menu item should be rendered in multiple scopes, e.g. on both a block and a workspace, it should be registered for each scope.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
A representation of a normal, clickable menu item in contextmenu.ts.
A representation of a normal, clickable menu item in the registry.
Fields common to all context menu items as used by contextmenu.ts.
Fields common to all context menu registry items.
A subset of ContextMenuOption corresponding to what was publicly documented. ContextMenuOption should be preferred for new code.
The actual workspace/block/focused object where the menu is being rendered. This is passed to callback and displayText functions that depend on this information.
A representation of a menu separator item in contextmenu.ts.
A representation of a menu separator item in the registry.
Type Aliases
Type Alias
Description
A menu item as presented to contextmenu.ts.
A menu item as entered in the registry.