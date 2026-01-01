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blockly > ContextMenuRegistry

ContextMenuRegistry namespace

Signature:

export declare namespace ContextMenuRegistry

Enumerations

Enumeration

Description

ScopeType

Where this menu item should be rendered. If the menu item should be rendered in multiple scopes, e.g. on both a block and a workspace, it should be registered for each scope.

Interfaces

Interface

Description

ActionContextMenuOption

A representation of a normal, clickable menu item in contextmenu.ts.

ActionRegistryItem

A representation of a normal, clickable menu item in the registry.

CoreContextMenuOption

Fields common to all context menu items as used by contextmenu.ts.

CoreRegistryItem

Fields common to all context menu registry items.

LegacyContextMenuOption

A subset of ContextMenuOption corresponding to what was publicly documented. ContextMenuOption should be preferred for new code.

Scope

The actual workspace/block/focused object where the menu is being rendered. This is passed to callback and displayText functions that depend on this information.

SeparatorContextMenuOption

A representation of a menu separator item in contextmenu.ts.

SeparatorRegistryItem

A representation of a menu separator item in the registry.

Type Aliases

Type Alias

Description

ContextMenuOption

A menu item as presented to contextmenu.ts.

RegistryItem

A menu item as entered in the registry.