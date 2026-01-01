Css.inject() function
Inject the CSS into the DOM. This is preferable over using a regular CSS file since: a) It loads synchronously and doesn't force a redraw later. b) It speeds up loading by not blocking on a separate HTTP transfer. c) The CSS content may be made dynamic depending on init options.
Signature:
export declare function inject(container: HTMLElement, hasCss: boolean, pathToMedia: string): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
container
HTMLElement
The div or other HTML element into which Blockly was injected.
hasCss
boolean
If false, don't inject CSS (providing CSS becomes the document's responsibility).
pathToMedia
string
Path from page to the Blockly media directory.
Returns:
void