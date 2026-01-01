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blockly > DeleteArea > wouldDelete

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Signature:

wouldDelete ( element : IDraggable ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description element IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns:

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.