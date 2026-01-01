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blockly > DeleteArea

DeleteArea class

Abstract class for a component that can delete a block or bubble that is dropped on top of it.

Signature:

export declare class DeleteArea extends DragTarget implements IDeleteArea

Extends: DragTarget

Implements: IDeleteArea

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)()

Constructor for DeleteArea. Should not be called directly, only by a subclass.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

id

string

The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

wouldDelete_

protected

boolean

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

updateWouldDelete_(wouldDelete)

protected

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

wouldDelete(element)

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.