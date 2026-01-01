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blockly > dialog > prompt

Wrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.

Signature:

export declare function prompt ( message : string , defaultValue : string , callback : ( result : string | null ) => void ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description message string The message to display to the user. defaultValue string The value to initialize the prompt with. callback (result: string | null) => void The callback for handling user response.

Returns:

void