dialog.prompt() function
Wrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.
Signature:
export declare function prompt(message: string, defaultValue: string, callback: (result: string | null) => void): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
message
string
The message to display to the user.
defaultValue
string
The value to initialize the prompt with.
callback
(result: string | null) => void
The callback for handling user response.
Returns:
void