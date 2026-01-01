dialog.setPrompt() function
Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.prompt() is called.
**Important**: When overridding this, be aware that non-native prompt experiences may require managing ephemeral focus in FocusManager. This isn't needed for the native window prompt because it prevents focus from being changed while open.
Signature:
export declare function setPrompt(promptFunction?: (message: string, defaultValue: string, callback: (result: string | null) => void) => void): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
promptFunction
(message: string, defaultValue: string, callback: (result: string | null) => void) => void
(Optional) The function to be run, or undefined to restore the default implementation.
Returns:
void