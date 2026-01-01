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blockly > dialog > setPrompt

Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.prompt() is called.

**Important**: When overridding this, be aware that non-native prompt experiences may require managing ephemeral focus in FocusManager. This isn't needed for the native window prompt because it prevents focus from being changed while open.

Signature:

export declare function setPrompt ( promptFunction ? : ( message : string , defaultValue : string , callback : ( result : string | null ) => void ) => void ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description promptFunction (message: string, defaultValue: string, callback: (result: string | null) => void) => void (Optional) The function to be run, or undefined to restore the default implementation.

Returns:

void