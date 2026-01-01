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blockly > dialog > toast

Displays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.

Signature:

export declare function toast ( workspace : WorkspaceSvg , options : ToastOptions ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to display the toast notification atop. options ToastOptions Configuration options for the notification, including its message and duration.

Returns:

void