dialog.toast() function
Displays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.
Signature:
export declare function toast(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, options: ToastOptions): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace to display the toast notification atop.
options
Configuration options for the notification, including its message and duration.
Returns:
void