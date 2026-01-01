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blockly > dialog > toast

dialog.toast() function

Displays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.

Signature:

export declare function toast(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, options: ToastOptions): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace to display the toast notification atop.

options

ToastOptions

Configuration options for the notification, including its message and duration.

Returns:

void