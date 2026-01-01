blockly > dragging > BlockDragStrategy > cacheAllConnectionPairs
dragging.BlockDragStrategy.cacheAllConnectionPairs() method
Caches a list of all valid connection pairs between the dragging block and any other blocks on the workspace. This is used to determine the closest valid connection during keyboard-driven moves and to determine the need to disambiguate between multiple compatible connections when announcing moves to assistive technologies.
Signature:
cacheAllConnectionPairs(): void;
Returns:
void