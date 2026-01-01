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blockly > dragging > BlockDragStrategy > cacheAllConnectionPairs

dragging.BlockDragStrategy.cacheAllConnectionPairs() method

Caches a list of all valid connection pairs between the dragging block and any other blocks on the workspace. This is used to determine the closest valid connection during keyboard-driven moves and to determine the need to disambiguate between multiple compatible connections when announcing moves to assistive technologies.

Signature:

cacheAllConnectionPairs(): void;

Returns:

void