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blockly > dragging > BlockDragStrategy > shouldHealStack

dragging.BlockDragStrategy.shouldHealStack() method

Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack.

Signature:

protected shouldHealStack(e: PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

e

PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined

The instigating pointer or keyboard event, if any.

Returns:

boolean

True if just the initial block should be dragged out, false if all following blocks should also be dragged.