blockly > dragging > BlockDragStrategy > shouldHealStack
dragging.BlockDragStrategy.shouldHealStack() method
Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack.
Signature:
protected shouldHealStack(e: PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
e
PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined
The instigating pointer or keyboard event, if any.
Returns:
boolean
True if just the initial block should be dragged out, false if all following blocks should also be dragged.