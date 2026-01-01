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blockly > dragging > BlockDragStrategy > shouldHealStack

Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack.

Signature:

protected shouldHealStack ( e : PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined The instigating pointer or keyboard event, if any.

Returns:

boolean

True if just the initial block should be dragged out, false if all following blocks should also be dragged.