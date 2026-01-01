blockly > dragging > BlockDragStrategy
dragging.BlockDragStrategy class
Signature:
export declare class BlockDragStrategy implements IDragStrategy
Implements: IDragStrategy
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(not declared)
IConnectionPreviewer | null
MoveMode
The current movement mode.
Coordinate | null
(not declared)
How far in from the edges of the workspace to position newly placed blocks.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Caches a list of all valid connection pairs between the dragging block and any other blocks on the workspace. This is used to determine the closest valid connection during keyboard-driven moves and to determine the need to disambiguate between multiple compatible connections when announcing moves to assistive technologies.
Moves the block and updates any connection previews.
Cleans up any state at the end of the drag. Applies any pending connections.
Get the nearest valid candidate connection in traversal order.
Get the radius to use when searching for a nearby valid connection.
Returns the block to use for the current drag operation. This may create and return a newly instantiated block when e.g. dragging from a flyout.
Returns true if the block is currently movable. False otherwise.
Positions a cloned block on its new workspace.
Moves the block back to where it was at the beginning of the drag, including reconnecting connections.
Whether or not we should disconnect the block when a drag is started.
Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack.
Handles any setup for starting the drag, including disconnecting the block from any parent blocks.