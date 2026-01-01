dragging.Dragger class
Signature:
export declare class Dragger implements IDragger
Implements: IDragger
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
IDragTarget | null
boolean
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Handles calculating where the element should actually be moved to.
Handles any drag cleanup.
Handles a drag being reverted.
Handles any drag startup.
Returns true if we should return the draggable to its original location at the end of the drag.
Updates the drag target under the pointer (if there is one).
Returns true if we would delete the draggable if it was dropped at the current location.