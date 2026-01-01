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blockly > dragging > Dragger

dragging.Dragger class

Signature:

export declare class Dragger implements IDragger

Implements: IDragger

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(draggable)

Constructs a new instance of the Dragger class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

draggable

protected

IDraggable

dragTarget

protected

IDragTarget | null

revertShouldDelete

protected

boolean

startLoc

protected

Coordinate

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

onDrag(e, totalDelta)

Handles calculating where the element should actually be moved to.

onDragEnd(e)

Handles any drag cleanup.

onDragRevert(e)

Handles a drag being reverted.

onDragStart(e)

Handles any drag startup.

pixelsToWorkspaceUnits(pixelCoord)

protected

shouldReturnToStart(coordinate, rootDraggable)

protected

Returns true if we should return the draggable to its original location at the end of the drag.

updateDragTarget(coordinate)

protected

Updates the drag target under the pointer (if there is one).

wouldDeleteDraggable(coordinate, rootDraggable)

protected

Returns true if we would delete the draggable if it was dropped at the current location.