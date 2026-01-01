onDrag(e, totalDelta) Handles calculating where the element should actually be moved to.

onDragEnd(e) Handles any drag cleanup.

onDragRevert(e) Handles a drag being reverted.

onDragStart(e) Handles any drag startup.

shouldReturnToStart(coordinate, rootDraggable) protected Returns true if we should return the draggable to its original location at the end of the drag.

updateDragTarget(coordinate) protected Updates the drag target under the pointer (if there is one).