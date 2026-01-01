blockly > DragTarget > shouldPreventMove
DragTarget.shouldPreventMove() method
Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.
Signature:
shouldPreventMove(_dragElement: IDraggable): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
_dragElement
The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns:
boolean
Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.