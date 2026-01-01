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blockly > DragTarget > shouldPreventMove

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Signature:

shouldPreventMove ( _dragElement : IDraggable ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns:

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.