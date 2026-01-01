Events.Abstract class
Abstract class for an event.
Signature:
export declare abstract class Abstract
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
boolean
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
boolean
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
boolean
Whether this event is undoable or not.
string
Type of this event.
string
(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Does this event record any change of state?
Run an event.
Encode the event as JSON.