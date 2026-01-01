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blockly > Events > Abstract

Events.Abstract class

Abstract class for an event.

Signature:

export declare abstract class Abstract

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)()

Constructs a new instance of the Abstract class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

group

string

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

isBlank

abstract

boolean

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

isUiEvent

boolean

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

recordUndo

boolean

Whether this event is undoable or not.

type

string

Type of this event.

workspaceId?

string

(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getEventWorkspace_()

Get workspace the event belongs to.

isNull()

Does this event record any change of state?

run(_forward)

Run an event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.