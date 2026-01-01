blockly > Events > BlockChange
Events.BlockChange class
Notifies listeners when some element of a block has changed (e.g. field values, comments, etc).
Signature:
export declare class BlockChange extends BlockBase
Extends: BlockBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(opt_block, opt_element, opt_name, opt_oldValue, opt_newValue)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The element that changed; one of 'field', 'comment', 'collapsed', 'disabled', 'inline', or 'mutation'
string
(Optional) The name of the field that changed, if this is a change to a field.
unknown
The new value of the element.
unknown
The original value of the element.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Does this event record any change of state?
Run a change event.
Set the language-neutral identifier for the reason why the block was or was not disabled. This is only valid for events where element is 'disabled'. Defaults to 'MANUALLY_DISABLED'.
Encode the event as JSON.