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blockly > Events > BlockChange

Events.BlockChange class

Notifies listeners when some element of a block has changed (e.g. field values, comments, etc).

Signature:

export declare class BlockChange extends BlockBase

Extends: BlockBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_block, opt_element, opt_name, opt_oldValue, opt_newValue)

Constructs a new instance of the BlockChange class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

element?

string

(Optional) The element that changed; one of 'field', 'comment', 'collapsed', 'disabled', 'inline', or 'mutation'

name?

string

(Optional) The name of the field that changed, if this is a change to a field.

newValue

unknown

The new value of the element.

oldValue

unknown

The original value of the element.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

isNull()

Does this event record any change of state?

run(forward)

Run a change event.

setDisabledReason(disabledReason)

Set the language-neutral identifier for the reason why the block was or was not disabled. This is only valid for events where element is 'disabled'. Defaults to 'MANUALLY_DISABLED'.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.