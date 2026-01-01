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blockly > Events > BlockCreate

Events.BlockCreate class

Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is created.

Signature:

export declare class BlockCreate extends BlockBase

Extends: BlockBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_block)

Constructs a new instance of the BlockCreate class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

ids?

string[]

(Optional) All of the IDs of created blocks.

json?

blocks.State

(Optional) The JSON respresentation of the created block(s).

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

run(forward)

Run a creation event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.