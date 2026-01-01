blockly > Events > BlockCreate
Events.BlockCreate class
Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is created.
Signature:
export declare class BlockCreate extends BlockBase
Extends: BlockBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string[]
(Optional) All of the IDs of created blocks.
(Optional) The JSON respresentation of the created block(s).
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Run a creation event.
Encode the event as JSON.