blockly > Events > BlockDelete
Events.BlockDelete class
Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is deleted.
Signature:
export declare class BlockDelete extends BlockBase
Extends: BlockBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string[]
(Optional) All of the IDs of deleted blocks.
(Optional) The JSON respresentation of the deleted block(s).
EventType
boolean
(Optional) True if the deleted block was a shadow block, false otherwise.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Run a deletion event.
Encode the event as JSON.