blockly > Events > BlockDrag > (constructor)
Events.BlockDrag.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
BlockDrag class
Signature:
constructor(opt_block?: Block, opt_isStart?: boolean, opt_blocks?: Block[]);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_block
(Optional) The top block in the stack that is being dragged. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_isStart
boolean
(Optional) Whether this is the start of a block drag. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_blocks
Block[]
(Optional) The blocks affected by this drag. Undefined for a blank event.