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blockly > Events > BlockDrag > (constructor)

Events.BlockDrag.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the BlockDrag class

Signature:

constructor(opt_block?: Block, opt_isStart?: boolean, opt_blocks?: Block[]);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_block

Block

(Optional) The top block in the stack that is being dragged. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_isStart

boolean

(Optional) Whether this is the start of a block drag. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_blocks

Block[]

(Optional) The blocks affected by this drag. Undefined for a blank event.