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blockly > Events > BlockDrag

Events.BlockDrag class

Notifies listeners when a block is being manually dragged/dropped.

Signature:

export declare class BlockDrag extends UiBase

Extends: UiBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_block, opt_isStart, opt_blocks)

Constructs a new instance of the BlockDrag class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

blockId?

string

(Optional) The ID of the top-level block being dragged.

blocks?

Block[]

(Optional) A list of all of the blocks (i.e. all descendants of the block associated with the block ID) being dragged.

isStart?

boolean

(Optional) True if this is the start of a drag, false if this is the end of one.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.