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blockly > Events > BlockFieldIntermediateChange > (constructor)

Events.BlockFieldIntermediateChange.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the BlockFieldIntermediateChange class

Signature:

constructor(opt_block?: Block, opt_name?: string, opt_oldValue?: unknown, opt_newValue?: unknown);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_block

Block

(Optional) The changed block. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_name

string

(Optional) Name of the field affected.

opt_oldValue

unknown

(Optional) Previous value of element.

opt_newValue

unknown

(Optional) New value of element.