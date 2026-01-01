blockly > Events > BlockFieldIntermediateChange > (constructor)
Events.BlockFieldIntermediateChange.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
BlockFieldIntermediateChange class
Signature:
constructor(opt_block?: Block, opt_name?: string, opt_oldValue?: unknown, opt_newValue?: unknown);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_block
(Optional) The changed block. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_name
string
(Optional) Name of the field affected.
opt_oldValue
unknown
(Optional) Previous value of element.
opt_newValue
unknown
(Optional) New value of element.