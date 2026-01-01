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blockly > Events > BlockFieldIntermediateChange

Events.BlockFieldIntermediateChange class

Notifies listeners when the value of a block's field has changed but the change is not yet complete, and is expected to be followed by a block change event.

Signature:

export declare class BlockFieldIntermediateChange extends BlockBase

Extends: BlockBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_block, opt_name, opt_oldValue, opt_newValue)

Constructs a new instance of the BlockFieldIntermediateChange class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

name?

string

(Optional) The name of the field that changed.

newValue

unknown

The new value of the element.

oldValue

unknown

The original value of the element.

recordUndo

boolean

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

isNull()

Does this event record any change of state?

run(forward)

Run a change event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.