blockly > Events > BlockFieldIntermediateChange
Events.BlockFieldIntermediateChange class
Notifies listeners when the value of a block's field has changed but the change is not yet complete, and is expected to be followed by a block change event.
Signature:
export declare class BlockFieldIntermediateChange extends BlockBase
Extends: BlockBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(opt_block, opt_name, opt_oldValue, opt_newValue)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The name of the field that changed.
unknown
The new value of the element.
unknown
The original value of the element.
boolean
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Does this event record any change of state?
Run a change event.
Encode the event as JSON.