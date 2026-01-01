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blockly > Events > BlockFieldIntermediateChange

Notifies listeners when the value of a block's field has changed but the change is not yet complete, and is expected to be followed by a block change event.

Signature:

export declare class BlockFieldIntermediateChange extends BlockBase



Extends: BlockBase

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(opt_block, opt_name, opt_oldValue, opt_newValue) Constructs a new instance of the BlockFieldIntermediateChange class

Property Modifiers Type Description name? string (Optional) The name of the field that changed. newValue unknown The new value of the element. oldValue unknown The original value of the element. recordUndo boolean type EventType