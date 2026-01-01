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blockly > Events > BlockMove

Events.BlockMove class

Notifies listeners when a block is moved. This could be from one connection to another, or from one location on the workspace to another.

Signature:

export declare class BlockMove extends BlockBase

Extends: BlockBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_block)

Constructs a new instance of the BlockMove class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

newCoordinate?

Coordinate

(Optional) The new X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it is a top-level block. Undefined if it is not a top level block.

newInputName?

string

(Optional) The name of the new input. Undefined if it is a top-level block or the parent's next block.

newParentId?

string

(Optional) The ID of the new parent block. Undefined if it is a top-level block.

oldCoordinate?

Coordinate

(Optional) The old X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it was a top level block. Undefined if it was not a top level block.

oldInputName?

string

(Optional) The name of the old input. Undefined if it was a top-level block or the parent's next block.

oldParentId?

string

(Optional) The ID of the old parent block. Undefined if it was a top-level block.

reason?

string[]

(Optional) An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'bump' -- Block got bumped away from an invalid connection. 'snap' -- Block got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'connect' -- Block got connected to another block. 'disconnect' -- Block got disconnected from another block. 'create' -- Block created via XML. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'bump', 'snap'].

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

isNull()

Does this event record any change of state?

recordNew()

Record the block's new location. Called after the move.

run(forward)

Run a move event.

setReason(reason)

Set the reason for a move event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.