newCoordinate? Coordinate (Optional) The new X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it is a top-level block. Undefined if it is not a top level block.

newInputName? string (Optional) The name of the new input. Undefined if it is a top-level block or the parent's next block.

newParentId? string (Optional) The ID of the new parent block. Undefined if it is a top-level block.

oldCoordinate? Coordinate (Optional) The old X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it was a top level block. Undefined if it was not a top level block.

oldInputName? string (Optional) The name of the old input. Undefined if it was a top-level block or the parent's next block.

oldParentId? string (Optional) The ID of the old parent block. Undefined if it was a top-level block.

reason? string[] (Optional) An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'bump' -- Block got bumped away from an invalid connection. 'snap' -- Block got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'connect' -- Block got connected to another block. 'disconnect' -- Block got disconnected from another block. 'create' -- Block created via XML. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'bump', 'snap'].