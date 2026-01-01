Events.BlockMove class
Notifies listeners when a block is moved. This could be from one connection to another, or from one location on the workspace to another.
Signature:
export declare class BlockMove extends BlockBase
Extends: BlockBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(Optional) The new X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it is a top-level block. Undefined if it is not a top level block.
string
(Optional) The name of the new input. Undefined if it is a top-level block or the parent's next block.
string
(Optional) The ID of the new parent block. Undefined if it is a top-level block.
(Optional) The old X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it was a top level block. Undefined if it was not a top level block.
string
(Optional) The name of the old input. Undefined if it was a top-level block or the parent's next block.
string
(Optional) The ID of the old parent block. Undefined if it was a top-level block.
string[]
(Optional) An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'bump' -- Block got bumped away from an invalid connection. 'snap' -- Block got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'connect' -- Block got connected to another block. 'disconnect' -- Block got disconnected from another block. 'create' -- Block created via XML. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'bump', 'snap'].
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Does this event record any change of state?
Record the block's new location. Called after the move.
Run a move event.
Set the reason for a move event.
Encode the event as JSON.