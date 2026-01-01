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blockly > Events > BubbleOpen > (constructor)

Events.BubbleOpen.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the BubbleOpen class

Signature:

constructor(opt_block?: BlockSvg, opt_isOpen?: boolean, opt_bubbleType?: BubbleType);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_block

BlockSvg

(Optional) The associated block. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_isOpen

boolean

(Optional) Whether the bubble is opening (false if closing). Undefined for a blank event.

opt_bubbleType

BubbleType

(Optional) The type of bubble. One of 'mutator', 'comment' or 'warning'. Undefined for a blank event.