blockly > Events > BubbleOpen > (constructor)
Events.BubbleOpen.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
BubbleOpen class
Signature:
constructor(opt_block?: BlockSvg, opt_isOpen?: boolean, opt_bubbleType?: BubbleType);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_block
(Optional) The associated block. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_isOpen
boolean
(Optional) Whether the bubble is opening (false if closing). Undefined for a blank event.
opt_bubbleType
(Optional) The type of bubble. One of 'mutator', 'comment' or 'warning'. Undefined for a blank event.