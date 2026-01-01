blockly > Events > BubbleOpen
Events.BubbleOpen class
Class for a bubble open event.
Signature:
export declare class BubbleOpen extends UiBase
Extends: UiBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The ID of the block the bubble is attached to.
(Optional) The type of bubble; one of 'mutator', 'comment', or 'warning'.
boolean
(Optional) True if the bubble is opening, false if closing.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Encode the event as JSON.