Skip to main content

blockly > Events > BubbleOpen

Events.BubbleOpen class

Class for a bubble open event.

Signature:

export declare class BubbleOpen extends UiBase

Extends: UiBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_block, opt_isOpen, opt_bubbleType)

Constructs a new instance of the BubbleOpen class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

blockId?

string

(Optional) The ID of the block the bubble is attached to.

bubbleType?

BubbleType

(Optional) The type of bubble; one of 'mutator', 'comment', or 'warning'.

isOpen?

boolean

(Optional) True if the bubble is opening, false if closing.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.