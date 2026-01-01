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blockly > Events > Click > (constructor)

Events.Click.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the Click class

Signature:

constructor(opt_block?: Block | null, opt_workspaceId?: string | null, opt_targetType?: ClickTarget);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_block

Block | null

(Optional) The affected block. Null for click events that do not have an associated block (i.e. workspace click). Undefined for a blank event.

opt_workspaceId

string | null

(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Not used if block is passed. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_targetType

ClickTarget

(Optional) The type of element targeted by this click event. Undefined for a blank event.