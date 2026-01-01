blockly > Events > Click > (constructor)
Events.Click.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
Click class
Signature:
constructor(opt_block?: Block | null, opt_workspaceId?: string | null, opt_targetType?: ClickTarget);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_block
Block | null
(Optional) The affected block. Null for click events that do not have an associated block (i.e. workspace click). Undefined for a blank event.
opt_workspaceId
string | null
(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Not used if block is passed. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_targetType
(Optional) The type of element targeted by this click event. Undefined for a blank event.