Events.Click class
Notifies listeners that some blockly element was clicked.
Signature:
export declare class Click extends UiBase
Extends: UiBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The ID of the block that was clicked, if a block was clicked.
(Optional) The type of element that was clicked; one of 'block', 'workspace', or 'zoom_controls'.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Encode the event as JSON.