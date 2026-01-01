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blockly > Events > CommentChange

Events.CommentChange class

Notifies listeners that the contents of a workspace comment has changed.

Signature:

export declare class CommentChange extends CommentBase

Extends: CommentBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_comment, opt_oldContents, opt_newContents)

Constructs a new instance of the CommentChange class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

newContents_?

string

(Optional) The new contents of the comment.

oldContents_?

string

(Optional) The previous contents of the comment.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

isNull()

Does this event record any change of state?

run(forward)

Run a change event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.