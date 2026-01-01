blockly > Events > CommentChange
Events.CommentChange class
Notifies listeners that the contents of a workspace comment has changed.
Signature:
export declare class CommentChange extends CommentBase
Extends: CommentBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(opt_comment, opt_oldContents, opt_newContents)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The new contents of the comment.
string
(Optional) The previous contents of the comment.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Does this event record any change of state?
Run a change event.
Encode the event as JSON.