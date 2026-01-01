blockly > Events > CommentDelete
Events.CommentDelete class
Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has been deleted.
Signature:
export declare class CommentDelete extends CommentBase
Extends: CommentBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
comments.State
(Optional) The JSON representation of the created workspace comment.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Run a creation event.
Encode the event as JSON.