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blockly > Events > CommentDelete

Events.CommentDelete class

Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has been deleted.

Signature:

export declare class CommentDelete extends CommentBase

Extends: CommentBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_comment)

Constructs a new instance of the CommentDelete class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

json?

comments.State

(Optional) The JSON representation of the created workspace comment.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

run(forward)

Run a creation event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.