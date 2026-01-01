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blockly > Events > CommentDrag

Events.CommentDrag class

Notifies listeners when a comment is being manually dragged/dropped.

Signature:

export declare class CommentDrag extends UiBase

Extends: UiBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_comment, opt_isStart)

Constructs a new instance of the CommentDrag class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

commentId?

string

(Optional) The ID of the top-level comment being dragged.

isStart?

boolean

(Optional) True if this is the start of a drag, false if this is the end of one.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.