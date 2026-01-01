blockly > Events > CommentDrag
Events.CommentDrag class
Notifies listeners when a comment is being manually dragged/dropped.
Signature:
export declare class CommentDrag extends UiBase
Extends: UiBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The ID of the top-level comment being dragged.
boolean
(Optional) True if this is the start of a drag, false if this is the end of one.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Encode the event as JSON.