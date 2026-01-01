blockly > Events > CommentResize
Events.CommentResize class
Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has resized.
Signature:
export declare class CommentResize extends CommentBase
Extends: CommentBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(Optional) The size of the comment after the resize.
(Optional) The size of the comment before the resize.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Does this event record any change of state?
Record the comment's new size. Called after the resize. Can only be called once.
Run a resize event.
Encode the event as JSON.