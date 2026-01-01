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blockly > Events > CommentResize

Events.CommentResize class

Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has resized.

Signature:

export declare class CommentResize extends CommentBase

Extends: CommentBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_comment)

Constructs a new instance of the CommentResize class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

newSize?

Size

(Optional) The size of the comment after the resize.

oldSize?

Size

(Optional) The size of the comment before the resize.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

isNull()

Does this event record any change of state?

recordCurrentSizeAsNewSize()

Record the comment's new size. Called after the resize. Can only be called once.

run(forward)

Run a resize event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.