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blockly > Events > fire

Events.fire() function

Enqueue an event to be dispatched to change listeners.

Notes:

  • Events are enqueued until a timeout, generally after rendering is complete or at the end of the current microtask, if not running in a browser. - Queued events are subject to destructive modification by being combined with later-enqueued events, but only until they are fired. - Events are dispatched via the fireChangeListener method on the affected workspace.

Signature:

export declare function fire(event: Abstract): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

event

Abstract

Any Blockly event.

Returns:

void