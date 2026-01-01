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blockly > Events > fire

Enqueue an event to be dispatched to change listeners.

Notes:

Events are enqueued until a timeout, generally after rendering is complete or at the end of the current microtask, if not running in a browser. - Queued events are subject to destructive modification by being combined with later-enqueued events, but only until they are fired. - Events are dispatched via the fireChangeListener method on the affected workspace.

Signature:

export declare function fire ( event : Abstract ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description event Abstract Any Blockly event.

Returns:

void