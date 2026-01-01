Events.fire() function
Enqueue an event to be dispatched to change listeners.
Notes:
- Events are enqueued until a timeout, generally after rendering is complete or at the end of the current microtask, if not running in a browser. - Queued events are subject to destructive modification by being combined with later-enqueued events, but only until they are fired. - Events are dispatched via the fireChangeListener method on the affected workspace.
Signature:
export declare function fire(event: Abstract): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
event
Any Blockly event.
Returns:
void