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blockly > Events > Selected > (constructor)

Events.Selected.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the Selected class

Signature:

constructor(opt_oldElementId?: string | null, opt_newElementId?: string | null, opt_workspaceId?: string);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_oldElementId

string | null

(Optional) The ID of the previously selected element. Null if no element last selected. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_newElementId

string | null

(Optional) The ID of the selected element. Null if no element currently selected (deselect). Undefined for a blank event.

opt_workspaceId

string

(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Null if no element previously selected. Undefined for a blank event.