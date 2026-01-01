blockly > Events > Selected > (constructor)
Events.Selected.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
Selected class
Signature:
constructor(opt_oldElementId?: string | null, opt_newElementId?: string | null, opt_workspaceId?: string);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_oldElementId
string | null
(Optional) The ID of the previously selected element. Null if no element last selected. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_newElementId
string | null
(Optional) The ID of the selected element. Null if no element currently selected (deselect). Undefined for a blank event.
opt_workspaceId
string
(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Null if no element previously selected. Undefined for a blank event.