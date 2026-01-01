Events.Selected class
Class for a selected event. Notifies listeners that a new element has been selected.
Signature:
export declare class Selected extends UiBase
Extends: UiBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(opt_oldElementId, opt_newElementId, opt_workspaceId)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The id of the newly selected selectable element, or undefined if unselected.
string
(Optional) The id of the last selected selectable element.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Encode the event as JSON.