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blockly > Events > Selected

Events.Selected class

Class for a selected event. Notifies listeners that a new element has been selected.

Signature:

export declare class Selected extends UiBase

Extends: UiBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_oldElementId, opt_newElementId, opt_workspaceId)

Constructs a new instance of the Selected class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

newElementId?

string

(Optional) The id of the newly selected selectable element, or undefined if unselected.

oldElementId?

string

(Optional) The id of the last selected selectable element.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.