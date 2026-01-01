blockly > Events > ToolboxItemSelect > (constructor)
Events.ToolboxItemSelect.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
ToolboxItemSelect class
Signature:
constructor(opt_oldItem?: string | null, opt_newItem?: string | null, opt_workspaceId?: string);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_oldItem
string | null
(Optional) The previously selected toolbox item. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_newItem
string | null
(Optional) The newly selected toolbox item. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_workspaceId
string
(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event.