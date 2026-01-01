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blockly > Events > ToolboxItemSelect > (constructor)

Events.ToolboxItemSelect.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the ToolboxItemSelect class

Signature:

constructor(opt_oldItem?: string | null, opt_newItem?: string | null, opt_workspaceId?: string);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_oldItem

string | null

(Optional) The previously selected toolbox item. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_newItem

string | null

(Optional) The newly selected toolbox item. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_workspaceId

string

(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event.