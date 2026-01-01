blockly > Events > ToolboxItemSelect
Events.ToolboxItemSelect class
Notifies listeners that a toolbox item has been selected.
Signature:
export declare class ToolboxItemSelect extends UiBase
Extends: UiBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(Optional) The newly selected toolbox item.
string
(Optional) The previously selected toolbox item.
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Encode the event as JSON.