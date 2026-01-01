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blockly > Events > ToolboxItemSelect

Events.ToolboxItemSelect class

Notifies listeners that a toolbox item has been selected.

Signature:

export declare class ToolboxItemSelect extends UiBase

Extends: UiBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_oldItem, opt_newItem, opt_workspaceId)

Constructs a new instance of the ToolboxItemSelect class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

newItem?

string

(Optional) The newly selected toolbox item.

oldItem?

string

(Optional) The previously selected toolbox item.

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.