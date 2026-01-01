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blockly > Events > TrashcanOpen

Events.TrashcanOpen class

Notifies listeners when the trashcan is opening or closing.

Signature:

export declare class TrashcanOpen extends UiBase

Extends: UiBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_isOpen, opt_workspaceId)

Constructs a new instance of the TrashcanOpen class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

isOpen?

boolean

(Optional) True if the trashcan is currently opening (previously closed). False if it is currently closing (previously open).

type

EventType

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.