blockly > Events > TrashcanOpen
Events.TrashcanOpen class
Notifies listeners when the trashcan is opening or closing.
Signature:
export declare class TrashcanOpen extends UiBase
Extends: UiBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
(Optional) True if the trashcan is currently opening (previously closed). False if it is currently closing (previously open).
EventType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Encode the event as JSON.