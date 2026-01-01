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blockly > Events > UiBase

Base class for a UI event. UI events are events that don't need to be sent over the wire for multi-user editing to work (e.g. scrolling the workspace, zooming, opening toolbox categories). UI events do not undo or redo.

Signature:

export declare class UiBase extends AbstractEvent



Extends: AbstractEvent

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(opt_workspaceId) Constructs a new instance of the UiBase class