Events.UiBase class
Base class for a UI event. UI events are events that don't need to be sent over the wire for multi-user editing to work (e.g. scrolling the workspace, zooming, opening toolbox categories). UI events do not undo or redo.
Signature:
export declare class UiBase extends AbstractEvent
Extends: AbstractEvent
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
boolean
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
boolean
string