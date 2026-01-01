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blockly > Events > VarCreate

Events.VarCreate class

Notifies listeners that a variable model has been created.

Signature:

export declare class VarCreate extends VarBase

Extends: VarBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_variable)

Constructs a new instance of the VarCreate class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

type

EventType

varName?

string

(Optional) The name of the variable that was created.

varType?

string

(Optional) The type of the variable that was created.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

run(forward)

Run a variable creation event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.