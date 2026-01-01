Events.VarCreate class
Notifies listeners that a variable model has been created.
Signature:
export declare class VarCreate extends VarBase
Extends: VarBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
EventType
string
(Optional) The name of the variable that was created.
string
(Optional) The type of the variable that was created.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Run a variable creation event.
Encode the event as JSON.