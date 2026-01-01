Events.VarDelete class
Notifies listeners that a variable model has been deleted.
Signature:
export declare class VarDelete extends VarBase
Extends: VarBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
EventType
string
(Optional) The name of the variable that was deleted.
string
(Optional) The type of the variable that was deleted.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Run a variable deletion event.
Encode the event as JSON.