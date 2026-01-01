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blockly > Events > VarDelete

Events.VarDelete class

Notifies listeners that a variable model has been deleted.

Signature:

export declare class VarDelete extends VarBase

Extends: VarBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_variable)

Constructs a new instance of the VarDelete class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

type

EventType

varName?

string

(Optional) The name of the variable that was deleted.

varType?

string

(Optional) The type of the variable that was deleted.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

run(forward)

Run a variable deletion event.

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.