Skip to main content

blockly > Events > VarTypeChange > (constructor)

Events.VarTypeChange.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the VarTypeChange class

Signature:

constructor(variable?: IVariableModel<IVariableState>, oldType?: string | undefined, newType?: string | undefined);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

variable

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

(Optional) The variable whose type changed. Undefined for a blank event.

oldType

string | undefined

(Optional) The old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

newType

string | undefined

(Optional) The new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.