blockly > Events > VarTypeChange > (constructor)
Events.VarTypeChange.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
VarTypeChange class
Signature:
constructor(variable?: IVariableModel<IVariableState>, oldType?: string | undefined, newType?: string | undefined);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
variable
(Optional) The variable whose type changed. Undefined for a blank event.
oldType
string | undefined
(Optional) The old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.
newType
string | undefined
(Optional) The new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.