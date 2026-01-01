blockly > Events > ViewportChange > (constructor)
Events.ViewportChange.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
ViewportChange class
Signature:
constructor(opt_top?: number, opt_left?: number, opt_scale?: number, opt_workspaceId?: string, opt_oldScale?: number);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_top
number
(Optional) Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_left
number
(Optional) Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_scale
number
(Optional) The scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_workspaceId
string
(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_oldScale
number
(Optional) The old scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.