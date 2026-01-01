opt_top number (Optional) Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_left number (Optional) Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_scale number (Optional) The scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_workspaceId string (Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event.