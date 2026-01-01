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blockly > Events > ViewportChange > (constructor)

Events.ViewportChange.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the ViewportChange class

Signature:

constructor(opt_top?: number, opt_left?: number, opt_scale?: number, opt_workspaceId?: string, opt_oldScale?: number);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_top

number

(Optional) Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_left

number

(Optional) Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_scale

number

(Optional) The scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_workspaceId

string

(Optional) The workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event.

opt_oldScale

number

(Optional) The old scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.