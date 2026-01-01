blockly > Events > ViewportChange
Events.ViewportChange class
Notifies listeners that the workspace surface's position or scale has changed.
Does not notify when the workspace itself resizes.
Signature:
export declare class ViewportChange extends UiBase
Extends: UiBase
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(opt_top, opt_left, opt_scale, opt_workspaceId, opt_oldScale)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
(Optional) The previous scale of the workspace.
number
(Optional) The scale of the workpace.
EventType
number
(Optional) The left edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
number
(Optional) Top edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Encode the event as JSON.