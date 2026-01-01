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blockly > Events > ViewportChange

Events.ViewportChange class

Notifies listeners that the workspace surface's position or scale has changed.

Does not notify when the workspace itself resizes.

Signature:

export declare class ViewportChange extends UiBase

Extends: UiBase

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(opt_top, opt_left, opt_scale, opt_workspaceId, opt_oldScale)

Constructs a new instance of the ViewportChange class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

oldScale?

number

(Optional) The previous scale of the workspace.

scale?

number

(Optional) The scale of the workpace.

type

EventType

viewLeft?

number

(Optional) The left edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

viewTop?

number

(Optional) Top edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toJson()

Encode the event as JSON.