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blockly > Extensions > buildTooltipWithFieldText

Builds an extension function that will install a dynamic tooltip. The tooltip message should include the string '%1' and that string will be replaced with the text of the named field.

Signature:

export declare function buildTooltipWithFieldText ( msgTemplate : string , fieldName : string ) : ( this : Block ) => void ;



Parameter Type Description msgTemplate string The template form to of the message text, with %1 placeholder. fieldName string The field with the replacement text.

Returns:

(this: Block) => void

The extension function.