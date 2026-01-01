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blockly > Extensions > registerMutator

Extensions.registerMutator() function

Registers a new extension function that adds a mutator to the block. At register time this performs some basic sanity checks on the mutator. The wrapper may also add a mutator dialog to the block, if both compose and decompose are defined on the mixin.

Signature:

export declare function registerMutator(name: string, mixinObj: any, opt_helperFn?: () => any, opt_blockList?: string[]): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The name of this mutator extension.

mixinObj

any

The values to mix in.

opt_helperFn

() => any

(Optional) An optional function to apply after mixing in the object.

opt_blockList

string[]

(Optional) A list of blocks to appear in the flyout of the mutator dialog.

Returns:

void

Exceptions

{Error} if the mutation is invalid or can't be applied to the block.